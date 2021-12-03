Show You Care
Newbo business established in 2020 and opened in 2021

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Newbo’s newest restaurant, Crosby’s, was established in 2020, but it didn’t open for business until 2021 because of COVID-19 complications.

“We kept walking by, and the sign said opening soon,” said Mary Crandall and her husband Gary. “It’s exciting to finally have them. I hope they make it.”

The Crandall’s were one of many families taste-testing the restaurant’s American cuisine during its soft-open Dec. 1 - 3. Management wanted people to learn the menu and iron out any issues, but getting to this point hasn’t been easy.

Operations manager Ann Waltmyer and Executive Chef Ryne Bly said they waited a year and a half to finally get everything into place. They said COVID-19, the derecho, coupled with the right-staffing and supply chai shortages pushed so much back.

“Driving by here all the time was so said,” said Waltmyer. “It was like a year of just driving by and thinking someday. Finally, last night it happened.”

“Just waiting to get to a point where we could get all the products that we need and wanted to create for the menu is what took us this long,” said Bly.

While Waltmyer and Bly struggled to get up and running in a world of not enough staffing, not enough supplies, and navigating the pandemic; they weren’t alone. Cedar Falls staple OP on the Hill posted to Facebook Wednesday saying it would be closing its doors after 50 years. “It has been a great ride up on “The Hill”, but the last couple of years with COVID-19 and all that it brings, have been too much for us to continue.”

“Even now, I think we’re going to face the challenges with getting the products that we need for our menu,” said Waltmyer. “I feel like that is everyone, and we will roll with what we got and make it great.”

