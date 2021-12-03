Show You Care
Morris scores 25, LSU women knock off No. 14 Cyclones 69-60

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against the Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers and LSU defeated No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Showdown.

It was LSU’s first win over a ranked team in the Kim Mulkey era.

Morris’ five 3s also were a career high and Khayla Pointer scored 20 for LSU, which won its fifth straight game under the former Baylor coach.

Ashley Joens scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for the Cyclones, who were off to their best start since winning 14-straight to open the 2013-14 season.

Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Lexi Donarski 10.

