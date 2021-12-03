Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

By KPRC staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

All these years later, another bombshell dropped.

“But I mean, it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall,” said George Lindsey, co-host of the morning show the Morning Bullpen at 100.3 The Bull. “We’ve been talking about things that you found of value, and we have been blown away.”

A recent caller to the radio show who said he did some plumbing work at Lakewood Church said, “There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. … Well, they removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall.”

The envelopes were full of cash and checks, he said.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I went ahead and turned it all in,” the caller said.

Lindsey said he couldn’t believe it.

“So then, he relayed to us that in 2014, there was big story about money being stolen from Lakewood Church,” Lindsey said.

Houston Police Department is still investigating that seven-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000.

In a statement, Lakewood Church said while repair work was being done, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found.

They immediately notified the Houston Police Department and are assisting with their investigation.

It’s still unclear how much money the plumber discovered behind the walls at Lakewood Church, but police said they will continue their investigation.

The case raises a lot of questions.

“Don’t you want to know what happened? I mean, they stole the money but they didn’t get it out of the wall?” Lindsey said.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Charging decision due for parents in deadly Michigan high school shooting