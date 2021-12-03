Mild finish to the week, turning a bit cooler this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a really nice Friday across eastern Iowa. Mostly sunny sky is likely for pretty much everyone, though the far northern areas may have a few more scattered clouds compared to central and southern areas. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to mid-50s farther south this afternoon. Tonight into tomorrow, cooler weather is anticipated with highs a little closer to normal. There are two systems we are watching in the coming days with the first being a strong cold front later Sunday into Sunday night. This may generate an isolated shower, but the bigger story will be very gusty wind and sharply colder weather going into Monday morning. The second system right behind still looks to give us a chance of snow on Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

