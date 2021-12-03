Loras women’s soccer set for first ever NCAA Final Four

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in program history the Loras College women’s soccer team will play in the NCAA Final Four.

It’s been two weeks since their last game, but the Duhawks won their last game in shootout fashion. They’ll now put their 21-0-2 record on the line against Christopher Newport.

“We started in late July like right at the end. We got to go to Costa Rica, so we’ve all been playing with each other for five almost six months. We’ve all built the chemistry.,” explained junior forward Erin Riecken.

“We just have such competitive practices and we have so much fun. I think having that kind of environment has really made us push every day and want to be there every day,” explained sophomore defender Libby Perry. “It just feels honestly like we can take on anyone and rise up to any challenge,” she added.

Christopher Newport is also unbeaten on the season. Kickoff on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. is set for 10 A.M.

