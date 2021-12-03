Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa construction company believes the same thieves have robbed them 4 times in 2 weeks.

Just days before Thanksgiving was the first robbery. Thousands of dollars worth of building equipment and supplies, gone overnight in Cedar Rapids.

“Normally, we’ll leave out cords, hoses, small items. It takes more time at the end of the day at the job site to pick them up and put them away, so we leave them out,” said Brandon Shetler, Owner and Operator of Shetler Construction.

He says crimes of opportunity can happen, and figured this was a one and done incident. But unfortunately that was just the start.

“They came and stole a bunch of roofing material, a couple thousand dollars worth of materials,” he told TV-9.

After contacting the Cedar Rapids police a second time, they said they’d increase patrols in the area at night.

Shelter also took matters into his own hands and installed security cameras.

Then the thieves hit a third time.

“They had came up underneath the camera, knocked it down, broke it, and stole the camera itself,” he said.

As of Thursday evening, Shetler Construction has had items stolen four times from this duplex site.

Brandon says he’s almost expecting there to be a fifth.

“You ask where we go from here, I honestly don’t know that’s why it’s so frustrating,” he said.

He’s added more cameras and some are even hidden on the site. He’s also reached out to fellow company owners.

Having only worked in Marshalltown up until three years ago, Brandon’s concerned this is more of an issue in bigger cities.

“It’s frustrating to myself and I know other contractors around here and around Iowa I’m sure.”

He says right now all he can do is take that extra time in the evening to make sure *everything* is under lock and key on the site.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.