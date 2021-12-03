Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Law requiring masks on public transit extends to March, 2022

Iowa City Transit buses wait for riders in downtown Iowa City on Monday, September 14th, 2020.
Iowa City Transit buses wait for riders in downtown Iowa City on Monday, September 14th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks until March 18th, 2022.

Airplanes, trains, and commuter buses, including Iowa City Transit, are requiring commuters to wear a mask in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities as well as civil penalty fines will also remain in place.

Passengers not properly wearing masks in compliance with Federal law may lose the privilege to travel in those transportation networks.

Travelers should check with the CDC website for additional guidance.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team is teetering on a major milestone.
Iowa women's basketball team head coach teeters on major milestone