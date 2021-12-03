Law requiring masks on public transit extends to March, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks until March 18th, 2022.

Airplanes, trains, and commuter buses, including Iowa City Transit, are requiring commuters to wear a mask in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities as well as civil penalty fines will also remain in place.

Passengers not properly wearing masks in compliance with Federal law may lose the privilege to travel in those transportation networks.

Travelers should check with the CDC website for additional guidance.

