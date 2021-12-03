Large-scale meth trafficker sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman who trafficked hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine in Iowa for a drug-trafficking organization that has ties to organized crime in Mexico, was sentenced to more than seventeen years in federal prison.

Thirty-year-old Sandra Ann Deyerle received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On October 30th, 2020 law enforcement searched Deyerle’s residence and storage units and recovered a gun and 100 grams of heroin from Deyerle’s residence, and 450 grams of heroin and several pounds of meth from her storage units. Deyerele also admitted receiving 200 pounds of meth from the drug trafficking organization.

Deyerle was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment as well as a five-year term of supervised release after the term ends.

There is no parole in the federal system.

