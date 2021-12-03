Kirkwood Community College using ‘GAP’ program to recruit healthcare workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More federal funding to Kirkwood Community College’s GAP program is helping the college fill the need for healthcare workers. The program offers scholarships to low income students for non-credit programs. That includes healthcare occupations like CNA and phlebotomy.

Iyahna Godfrey of Coralville wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps of working in health care, but those courses can costly. Some cost more than $1,000. The GAP program is paying for her CNA and phlebotomy classes.

“I’m a pre-nursing student so this really helped with my experience in healthcare as a starter,” said Godfrey. “It’s really pushing me forward.”

A student usually has to be at 250% of the poverty line or lower to qualify. The extra $450,000 the college got in in funding allowed them to take in 30 more healthcare students into the program who are just above the threshold.

“There are a lot of people who are just outside the qualifications for our other program who also can’t afford the tuition for them,” said Andrew Schramm, Manager of Workforce Services. “So this really gives them a pathway they wouldn’t have had otherwise to get started in the career.”

Kirkwood is looking for people to take part in the program for the spring. Godfrey says she’s talking to family members about it.

“If I didn’t have this program, I probably wouldn’t be taking them honestly,” she said. “Because it would be hard to scratch up all that money.”

