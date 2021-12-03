Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man convicted of stabbing Chris Bagley to death in 2018 returned to court today to ask for a new trial. Bagley’s body was found buried in a yard in southeast Cedar Rapids more than two months after he went missing.

Judge Christopher Bruns heard arguments today on a motion for a new trial for Drew Blahnik. He’s yet to be sentenced since being convicted in July as the defense claims there may have been a juror who was biased during trial.

Defense attorney Leon Spies called Alysha Cornelius to the stand Friday afternoon. She was asked about a former manager of hers, Dane Harris, who was on the jury during trial. Cornelius was questioned about whether Harris mentioned knowing either party involved in the case prior to trial. She couldn’t say for sure.

Spies then called Blahnik’s stepmom Peggy to the stand, who works with Cornelius.

”She remembered about three years ago when this case was blowing up the media, and the TV was on and the faces were being flashed that asked to change the channel because she didn’t like it and Dan Harris said yeah okay I know those guys,” Peggy testified.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter then called Dan Harris to the stand asked him point blank whether he knew Bagley or Blahnik.

“Mr. Harris, I’m going to ask you specifically, Did you know Christopher Bagley,” Slaughter asked.

“No,” Harris said.

He denied ever having a conversation with Bagley and said he would not have even recognized his face if shown a picture. Harris also denied knowing Blahnik.

It will now be up to Judge Bruns to decide whether Blahnik deserves a new trial after hearing today’s testimony.

Both Blahnik’s family and Chris Bagley’s family were in the courtroom for the hearing and there was some tension between them outside of the courthouse afterwards. This case has been going on for three years.

If Blahnik is not granted a new trial, he will be sentenced for second degree murder on December 17th.

