Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man convicted of stabbing Chris Bagley to death in 2018 returned to court today to ask for a new trial. Bagley’s body was found buried in a yard in southeast Cedar Rapids more than two months after he went missing.

Judge Christopher Bruns heard arguments today on a motion for a new trial for Drew Blahnik. He’s yet to be sentenced since being convicted in July as the defense claims there may have been a juror who was biased during trial.

Defense attorney Leon Spies called Alysha Cornelius to the stand Friday afternoon. She was asked about a former manager of hers, Dane Harris, who was on the jury during trial. Cornelius was questioned about whether Harris mentioned knowing either party involved in the case prior to trial. She couldn’t say for sure.

Spies then called Blahnik’s stepmom Peggy to the stand, who works with Cornelius.

”She remembered about three years ago when this case was blowing up the media, and the TV was on and the faces were being flashed that asked to change the channel because she didn’t like it and Dan Harris said yeah okay I know those guys,” Peggy testified.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter then called Dan Harris to the stand asked him point blank whether he knew Bagley or Blahnik.

“Mr. Harris, I’m going to ask you specifically, Did you know Christopher Bagley,” Slaughter asked.

“No,” Harris said.

He denied ever having a conversation with Bagley and said he would not have even recognized his face if shown a picture. Harris also denied knowing Blahnik.

It will now be up to Judge Bruns to decide whether Blahnik deserves a new trial after hearing today’s testimony.

Both Blahnik’s family and Chris Bagley’s family were in the courtroom for the hearing and there was some tension between them outside of the courthouse afterwards. This case has been going on for three years.

If Blahnik is not granted a new trial, he will be sentenced for second degree murder on December 17th.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Iowa City Visiting Nurse Association sees remarkably low flu vaccination rates
Iowa City Visiting Nurse Association sees remarkably low flu vaccination rates