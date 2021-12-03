Show You Care
Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands.

The attack reportedly followed a boys’ high school basketball game between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle’s gym Tuesday night.

A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player repeatedly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake.

The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth.

The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

