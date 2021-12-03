Show You Care
Feeling more like December… eventually

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the course of the next few days, more December-like weather will settle into the Midwest – from cooler air to gusty winds and even chances for some snow. Tonight is still quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the mid 20s. Look for clouds to increase through the day Saturday from the north, becoming mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be cooler and seasonal, in the low 40s. Sunday is mild temperature-wise with highs in the upper 40s, but gusty winds pick up, especially into Monday, bringing in cooler air and knocking highs to the upper 20s next week. Some scattered rain showers are possible Sunday with snow showers possible by Tuesday.

One More day of 50s