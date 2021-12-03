Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning.

Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett of Frakes, police said.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting