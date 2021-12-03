Show You Care
Des Moines man sentenced for firearm charges and distributing Meth

Webb has two previous felony convictions involving controlled substances.
Webb has two previous felony convictions involving controlled substances.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A convicted felon was sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for distributing nearly a pound of meth and possessing a gun.

Patrick Miller Webb received the prison term after a jury found him guilty of distribution of methamphetamine near a protected location, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person back in March, 2021.

Evidence showed that Webb traveled from Des Moines to Dubuque to sell the meth during a controlled buy for $6,000. The deal occurred within 1,000 feet of a public playground. After the sale, officers found a loaded firearm in Webb’s car.

The judge sentenced to Webb 380 months imprisonment and ten years supervised release after the term ends.

Webb has two previous felony convictions involving controlled substances.

