Cedar Rapids to hold Christmas Tree lighting ceremony Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids will hold its official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Greene Square on Saturday.

The tree is a 35-40 foot tall Blue Spruce donated by a family from southwest Cedar Rapids.

The city cut it down on Monday.

The city said the event will feature family activities beginning at 4 p.m. at Greene Square and at the downtown library (right across from Greene Square). The city said a food truck will also be available.

The festivities will culminate with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

