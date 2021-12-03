Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to hold Christmas Tree lighting ceremony Saturday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids will hold its official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Greene Square on Saturday.

The tree is a 35-40 foot tall Blue Spruce donated by a family from southwest Cedar Rapids.

The city cut it down on Monday.

The city said the event will feature family activities beginning at 4 p.m. at Greene Square and at the downtown library (right across from Greene Square). The city said a food truck will also be available.

The festivities will culminate with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Algona police say responding officers encountered 30-year-old Juan Cavazos and say Cavazos...
Iowa officials: Algona officer shot at suspect’s fleeing car