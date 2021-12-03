Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Tyler Rendon, Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19