Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

5 taken into custody following short vehicle chase in Davenport

There is a large police presence at 4th and Division streets in Davenport.
There is a large police presence at 4th and Division streets in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people were taken into custody Friday afternoon following a short vehicle chase in Davenport.

According to Lt. Jason Smith, police initiated the chase in the parking lot of the BP gas station, 321 N. Divison St.

Police, with the help of undercover officers, were able to stop the vehicle and take the five occupants into custody, Smith said.

Charges are pending.

Officers remained on scene Friday afternoon to collect evidence. Smith said traffic will be blocked off from Fillmore and Division for 30 to 60 minutes.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
Local construction site robbed four times in two weeks
A trial is set for the 17-year-old boy accused of killing his parents in northeast Cedar Rapids.
Trial set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team is teetering on a major milestone.
Iowa women's basketball team head coach teeters on major milestone