5 taken into custody following short vehicle chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people were taken into custody Friday afternoon following a short vehicle chase in Davenport.

According to Lt. Jason Smith, police initiated the chase in the parking lot of the BP gas station, 321 N. Divison St.

Police, with the help of undercover officers, were able to stop the vehicle and take the five occupants into custody, Smith said.

Charges are pending.

Officers remained on scene Friday afternoon to collect evidence. Smith said traffic will be blocked off from Fillmore and Division for 30 to 60 minutes.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

