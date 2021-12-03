1-380 Southbound to 1-80 Eastbound Loop to close Sunday night; traffic to shift on Monday
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday, December 5th from 10:00 pm till 1:00 am Monday, December 6th, the 1-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will close.
The road closure will cause traffic to be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue on U.S. 218. Then, on December 6th, the southbound traffic on I-380/U.S. 218 will begin shifting into the newly paved median lanes.
This shift will occur approximately one mile north of the I-380 and I-80 interchange and continue south of it. Drivers trying to exit onto I-80 west or east will need to stay to the right in the outside exit lane.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.