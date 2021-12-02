Show You Care
Waterloo Man sent back to federal prison for possessing guns after release

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing firearms after finishing his initial prison sentence.

Jumonie Dontez Wilson was sentenced to 21 months in prison back in 2019, after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Wilson was released in October 2020, but just a month later, Wilson was at a residence with friends and a gun went off, resulting in life-threatening injuries to one of the friends. Wilson later told another person that he and the injured person believed the guns were empty and shot at each other. 

Wilson was arrested the next day when he ran from law enforcement while tossing a loaded firearm. He was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and must also serve an additional 24 months for the 2019 case.

Wilson must also serve a term of three years supervised release after his prison terms end.

