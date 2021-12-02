Waterloo man arrested after shooting at a man Wednesday, man uninjured

Show You Care
Deshaun Jackson, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested after police say he shot at a man on Wednesday...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Waterloo man after they said he fired gunshots at a man from a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened at about 12:44 p.m. in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue in Waterloo.

Detectives said Deshaun Jackson, 22, shot at another man who was on foot, but the man was not hit.

In a news release, police said they knew Jackson and where he lived due to previous incidents.

Detectives said they found Jackson within 30 minutes, along with the vehicle used during the shooting.

Officials executed a search warrant of his residence and found two guns. Police said Jackson is prohibited from possessing guns due to felony and DA convictions.

Jackson is facing charges of intimidation, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

