University of Iowa achieves high student-athlete graduation success

A statue of Herky the Hawk on the University of Iowa campus.
A statue of Herky the Hawk on the University of Iowa campus.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The NCAA released its annual report on the academic success of student-athletes across the country and found that the University of Iowa student-athletes graduated at a rate of 89 percent.

“The graduation rates achieved by our student-athletes continue to uphold our department value statement to Win. Graduate. Do It Right.” said Gary Barta, Henry B., and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “Along with their recent success in earning multiple Big Ten championships, our students continue to match those accomplishments with their academic success. I appreciate the commitment our student-athletes continue to make both in competition and in their academics.”

The NCAA introduced the “Graduation Success Rate” in 2005 to more accurately assess the academic success of student-athletes. University of Iowa women’s golf, softball, and women’s swimming & diving all scored perfect marks on the NCAA’s “Graduation Success Rate.”

Twelve Hawkeye teams posted a score at or above their score from 2020, 11 teams were at or above the national average for GSR.

