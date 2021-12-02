Show You Care
Two injured in Cedar Point collision

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, the Center Point Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance Service responded to a two-vehicle collision at approximately 2:36 pm at the intersection of Franklin St and E Grubbs St in Center Point on Thursday.

A Linn County Deputy witnessed a Nissan Versa traveling north on Franklin St, turning east on E Grubbs St, and striking a Freightliner straight truck that was stopped at the stop sign. Authorities say the driver of the car appeared to be distracted by a previous accident scene that was west of the intersection.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for minor injuries.

