Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

