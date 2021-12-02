Retail group predicts increase in sales during holiday season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sales this holiday season are expected to increase around 9.5 percent, according to the National Retail Federation. The group said it saw around the same amount of shoppers this year compared to years past.

Small Businesses in Cedar Rapids and rural areas, like Vinton, are seeing the increase in sales first-hand.

Karilea Ries, who owns the Henkle Creek Mercantile in Downtown Vinton, said her store saw its sales increase by around 20%. She said other stores in Vinton are seeing increased sales too and called it a sign sales are bouncing back from the pandemic.

“We’ve been getting back on track, for a while,” Ries said. “But, we are beating November’s prior to when went into Covid.”

Charles Lindsey, who is an associate professor in the School of Management at the University of Buffalo, said pent-up demand is helping create an increase in sales. He also said it’s reasonable that the fear of “main street” fading away after the pandemic is helping smaller businesses, especially in rural areas, too.

