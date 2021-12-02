Fayette County boy missing; authorities to restart search tomorrow morning

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Walker Scott Richardson.

Walker is high-functioning autistic and was last seen Wednesday, December 1st at 2:30 pm. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen him in the area, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 563-422-6067 ext. 0, or call 911.

If you would like to assist in the search, please report to the Arlington Fire Department.

UPDATE: For safety reasons, the search has been suspended for the night. The search party will meet again at 8 AM Thursday. Meet at the Arlington Fire Department.

