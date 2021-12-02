Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fayette County boy missing; authorities to restart search tomorrow morning

Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for 14-year-old Walker Scott Richardson.

Walker is high-functioning autistic and was last seen Wednesday, December 1st at 2:30 pm. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen him in the area, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 563-422-6067 ext. 0, or call 911.

If you would like to assist in the search, please report to the Arlington Fire Department.

UPDATE: For safety reasons, the search has been suspended for the night. The search party will meet again at 8 AM Thursday. Meet at the Arlington Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
A Sumner man imprisoned at the Winneshiek County Jail was charged with criminal mischief after...
Prisoner at Iowa jail facing new charges after ‘shank,’ damage to mattress found in cell
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Iowa City man arrested after assaulting two Univ. of Iowa College of Engineering staff members
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history

Latest News

With the open enrollment deadline for Medicare coming up on Dec. 7, Bobby Hansen with the BBB...
Better Business Bureau explains scams related to Medicare enrollment deadline
At Benton Community, the lost art of the letter jacket lives on strong
At Benton Community, the lost art of the letter jacket lives on strong
At Benton Community, the lost art of the letter jacket lives on strong
At Benton Community, the lost art of the letter jacket lives on strong
5-year-old Washington boy is only one of two reported cases of rare lung cancer in the country
5-year-old Washington boy is only one of two reported cases of rare lung cancer in the country