One More day of 50s

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes weather-wise as the mercury climbs into the 50s for the third day in a row on Friday. This is the warmest start to December since 2017. Gradually we turn the temperature down with the 40s ahead for the weekend. Two systems bring precipitation chances with some light rain showers on Sunday. Tuesday we see a storm moving in that bears watching with a snow chance. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

