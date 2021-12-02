Show You Care
Nearly a third of workers at state care facilities refuse COVID-19 vaccine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly a third of workers at the state-run Department of Human Services care facilities are refusing to get a COVID vaccine.

This is according to the Department of Human Services as of Nov. 5.

The report shows 197 employees are still unvaccinated at Glenwood Resource Center.

Of the 181 employees, 61 at the Boys State Training School in Eldora declined the vaccine.

The vaccine-refusal rate among workers at the state’s Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders sits at 32 percent.

