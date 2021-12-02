Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is closing it's Collins Road location in January
Collins Road Hy-Vee permanently closing in January
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County teen found safe
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks...
Iowa State’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard shares cancer diagnosis

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
A statue of Herky the Hawk on the University of Iowa campus.
University of Iowa achieves high student-athlete graduation success