Mild December weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another pretty good December day with highs into the 50s. This is about 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. There may be a few scattered clouds around over the next few days, but the weather pattern overall remains very quiet through Saturday night. Going into Sunday, a cold front moves through the area which may generate an isolated shower. We’ll all feel the gusty northwest wind again, which sends us into a wholesale pattern change for next week. If true December weather is what you want, then next week is your week. There’s still a chance of snow on Tuesday as well! Accumulation is possible with that system, but we are too far out for any sort of details.

