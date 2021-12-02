Show You Care
Linn Co. Board of Supervisors to canvass votes from Tuesday’s runoff election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors will canvass the votes from Tuesday’s runoff election.

Mayoral-elect Tiffany O’Donnell defeated challenger Amara Andrews with more than 60 percent of the vote.

They had the most votes in the Nov. 2 election.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors will also canvass election results.

On Tuesday, voters re-elected incumbent Rob Green for mayor. He took a slight lead over Dave Sires.

People in Cedar Falls also voted to keep incumbent Daryl Kruse on city council. He won by 98 votes over Carole Yates.

