Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) - An Iowa high school teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony terrorism.

Katrina Phelan, 37, is accused of leaving a series of threatening notes around Abraham Lincoln High School about committing gun violence on school property.

Police said the notes were found in Phelan’s classroom.

She turned herself in to Council Bluffs police on Wednesday. Police said she admitted to writing the notes.

Investigators believe that Phelan had no intentions or means of carrying out the threats.

They said she wrote one note posing as an unnamed student who said they were tired of being made fun of.

Phelan faces three felony counts of threats of terrorism.

The charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.

In an email sent to parents, the school said the teacher will no longer be employed by the Council Bluffs school.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.