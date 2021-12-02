Show You Care
Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school

An Iowa teacher was arrested for 'threatening notes' found at high school. Katrina Phelan, 37,...
Katrina Phelan, 37, was charged with three felony counts of threats of terrorism.(KCRG)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) - An Iowa high school teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony terrorism.

Katrina Phelan, 37, is accused of leaving a series of threatening notes around Abraham Lincoln High School about committing gun violence on school property.

Police said the notes were found in Phelan’s classroom.

She turned herself in to Council Bluffs police on Wednesday. Police said she admitted to writing the notes.

Investigators believe that Phelan had no intentions or means of carrying out the threats.

They said she wrote one note posing as an unnamed student who said they were tired of being made fun of.

Phelan faces three felony counts of threats of terrorism.

The charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.

In an email sent to parents, the school said the teacher will no longer be employed by the Council Bluffs school.

