Iowa State Patrol reports more than 3,000 enforcement stops over holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is taking part in a national program to reduce the number of traffic accidents.

The program is called “Operation C.A.R.E.” or Combined Accident Reduction Effort.

It comes as troopers say they pulled over a total of 3,695 people in Iowa over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Nearly 3,000 of those were for speeding, and 20 drivers were reportedly under the influence.

Over the holiday weekend, there were 38 total crashes, with five people injured.

There were no fatal crashes over the holiday.

This year, 323 people have died in crashes.

