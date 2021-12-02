Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi is ready for the season with a shredded physique

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tony Cassioppi became an instant celebrity in the wrestling world after a photo of the newly-ripped heavyweight with his shirt off went viral.

“My sister sent me a screenshot of the tweet and was like ‘that’s you!?’ And I’m like ‘yeah that’s me where did that picture come from?’ I have no idea,” Cassioppi said.

After a post-workout photo was posted on the internet, Cassioppi’s new diet and fitness routine became a hot topic.

“I track my macros, I’m a math major,” Cassioppi said. “I like numbers and having the ability to track that.”

After a barrage of questions about his weight loss, Cassioppi wanted to focus on his wrestling.

“My strength is the same if not stronger than it’s ever been and I think I’m faster,” Cassioppi said. “I can put myself in positions where my strength can shine even more maybe I’m have a step quicker to that position.”

Like him. Cassioppi’s teammates are more concerned with his wrestling than his body type, but they were still pretty impressed by the All American.

“He looks good, he looks mean and lean,” said senior Kaleb Young, “We’ve been calling him sexy Tony so he’s got that going for him.”

