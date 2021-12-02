Hy-Vee, Dept. of Justice reach agreement on online COVID-19 portal

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the company’s only COVID-19 portal.

The DOJ said people with screen readers could not hear the questions on screening forms.

They also said people who use the tab key instead of a mouse could not select available appointment times.

The grocery store chain will update its website as part of the deal.

Hy-Vee released the following statement:

“Hy-Vee has always been committed to ensuring that all people, including those with disabilities, have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and has engaged in extensive outreach efforts to underserved communities with mobile vaccination units and 24-hour vaccine scheduling by phone. As for our vaccine registration portal, this agreement recognizes much of the work we have already done to ensure people with disabilities can continue to make an appointment online.”

