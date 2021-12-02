Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hy-Vee, Dept. of Justice reach agreement on online COVID-19 portal

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the company’s only COVID-19 portal.

The DOJ said people with screen readers could not hear the questions on screening forms.

They also said people who use the tab key instead of a mouse could not select available appointment times.

The grocery store chain will update its website as part of the deal.

Hy-Vee released the following statement:

“Hy-Vee has always been committed to ensuring that all people, including those with disabilities, have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and has engaged in extensive outreach efforts to underserved communities with mobile vaccination units and 24-hour vaccine scheduling by phone. As for our vaccine registration portal, this agreement recognizes much of the work we have already done to ensure people with disabilities can continue to make an appointment online.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is closing it's Collins Road location in January
Collins Road Hy-Vee permanently closing in January
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County boy missing; authorities to resume search
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks...
Iowa State’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard shares cancer diagnosis

Latest News

FILE - Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Oct. 1, 2021....
Iowa economist: Omicron variant of COVID-19 may slow economic recovery
The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light
The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows