Fayette County 14-year-old found safe

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Walker Scott Richardson, 14, has been found safe and is with law enforcement.

Richardson was reported missing on Wednesday. A search was suspended Wednesday night for safety reasons, but it resumed again at 9:30 a.m on Thursday.

Officials said Richardson returned home on his own and his family reported it to law enforcement.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is resuming the search for a missing teenager on Thursday morning.

Officials said 14-year-old Walker Scott Richardson has a mild case of autism and was last seen Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The search was suspended Wednesday night for safety reasons, but it will resume at 9:30 a.m. outside the Arlington Fire Department.

Sheriff Marty Fisher said they’re working with multiple crews to come up with a game plan for the search.

Sheriff Fisher also said 14-year-old Richardson ran away from home yesterday after having what he described as a “difficult day” and was “depressed.”

Fisher says family searched for the boy till 4 p.m. and then notified law enforcement.

The sheriff requested that homeowners in the area check their property, especially in places where Richardson may have tried to get warm during the night. He also said Richardson likes barns and animals and going into hay lofts, and that he is a very nice young man.

To participate in the search, you must bring a valid form of ID for check in to the Arlington Fire Department.

If you have seen him in the area, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 563-422-6067 ext. 0, or call 911.

PLEASE SHARE: Please be on the look out for 14-year-old Walker Scott Richardson from Arlington. Search party to gather tomorrow morning. https://bit.ly/3lnRhrW Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.