Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City of Cedar Rapids launches new broadband survey

The city will work to encourage participation in the analysis from all quadrants and...
The city will work to encourage participation in the analysis from all quadrants and demographic groups in the hopes of identifying key issues associated with Internet use for small businesses and residents in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new community broadband survey has been launched by the City of Cedar Rapids in the hopes of better understanding the unique broadband landscape of the city.

Now through January 9th, 2022, the city will work to encourage participation in the analysis from all quadrants and demographic groups in the hopes of identifying key issues associated with Internet use for small businesses and residents in Cedar Rapids.

Broadband coverage and internet access are essential to support jobs, education, health care, and economic development in the area, and the City expects the survey to test the speed and gain data on broadband capabilities across Cedar Rapids, and provide the necessary information on the challenges people and businesses have with it.

The survey can be accessed at https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/SpeedTest/index.html.

A dashboard with results from participants is available at: https://cr-broadband-crgis.hub.arcgis.com/.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is closing it's Collins Road location in January
Collins Road Hy-Vee permanently closing in January
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children
Operation Quickfind: WALKER SCOTT RICHARDSON
Fayette County teen found safe
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
5-year-old Washington boy is only one of two reported cases of rare lung cancer in the country
5-year-old Washington boy is only one of two reported cases of rare lung cancer in the country

Latest News

The pandemic has limited kids' access to Santa Claus for the past couple years.
Santa Claus turns to technology to keep in touch with kids amid pandemic
A missing teenager in Fayette County was found safe.
Missing Fayette County teen found safe
The head of the Catholic Church has accepted the resignation from the archbishop of Paris.
Pope accepts resignation of Paris Archbishop
Jan Beal with Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to discuss what inflation means for investors.
Financial expert explains what inflation means for investors
The occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.
Two injured in Cedar Point collision