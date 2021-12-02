City of Cedar Rapids launches new broadband survey

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new community broadband survey has been launched by the City of Cedar Rapids in the hopes of better understanding the unique broadband landscape of the city.

Now through January 9th, 2022, the city will work to encourage participation in the analysis from all quadrants and demographic groups in the hopes of identifying key issues associated with Internet use for small businesses and residents in Cedar Rapids.

Broadband coverage and internet access are essential to support jobs, education, health care, and economic development in the area, and the City expects the survey to test the speed and gain data on broadband capabilities across Cedar Rapids, and provide the necessary information on the challenges people and businesses have with it.

The survey can be accessed at https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/SpeedTest/index.html.

A dashboard with results from participants is available at: https://cr-broadband-crgis.hub.arcgis.com/.

