Cedar Rapids police investigating shooting that injured one
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Police said the 23-year-old victim walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at around 1 a.m.
At the same time, officers were investigating a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue East, near 29th Street.
Police said they did not find a suspect. No arrests have been made in this case.
An investigation remains ongoing.
