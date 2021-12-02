Cedar Rapids police investigating shooting that injured one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police said the 23-year-old victim walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at around 1 a.m.

At the same time, officers were investigating a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue East, near 29th Street.

Police said they did not find a suspect. No arrests have been made in this case.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.