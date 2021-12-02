Show You Care
Area baseball players to wear jerseys on Friday in support of 8-year-old killed in Waukesha parade

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area baseball players will be wearing their jerseys to school on Friday as a show of support for Jackson Sparks. The 8-year-old was walking with his baseball team in the Waukesha parade last month, when an SUV plowed into the crowd. He is one of six who died.

News of Jackson’s death struck a cord with those who love the game he loved, baseball.

”When another baseball player dies it’s pretty sad for other baseball players,” Boston Freshour said, a 10-year-old player for the Cedar Rapids Reds.

Teams from all over the country are planning to wear their jerseys in honor of Jackson, on Friday.

”When you hear about just a tragedy like that, you just want, you want to do something,” Nic Freshour explained, Communications Director for the Cedar Rapids Reds.

The Cedar Rapids Reds have called on all 220 families in their organization to have their kids wear their jersey on Friday.

”We’re asking teachers, kids, on social media to wear jerseys. If you’re not on the Reds it’s okay to wear them anyway,” Hayes McGrath said, a 10-year-old player for the Reds.

The hashtag ‘Jerseys4Jackson’ is spreading on Twitter. Even the Milwaukee Brewers tweeted that they’ll be wearing Jerseys for Jackson on Friday.

The hope is, Jackson’s family will feel supported as they grieve the loss of their son, gone too soon.

”I just hope that they know the baseball community is behind them and that it’s a tragedy but the baseball community throughout the country is behind, standing behind them,” Freshour said.

