$316 million contract awarded to BAE Systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems has been awarded a $316 million contract to deliver hardened military GPS modules to the US Department of Defense and its allies.

The award builds on a May 2021 $325 million contract, enabling BAE Systems to have the availability of these modules, which provide dependable positioning, navigation, and timing for ground troops, vehicles, aircraft, and precision munitions. The contract will ensure the availability of Common GPS Modules (CGM) for advanced military GPS receivers with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities that enable operation in contested environments.

“Military operations require assured positioning, navigation, and timing and our customers are shifting to M-Code to harden their GPS systems against jamming and spoofing,” said Frank Zane, Navigation and Sensor Systems business development director at BAE Systems. “We’re ready to meet this need today with secure, reliable M-Code GPS solutions, and we’re developing the next generation of solutions to stay ahead of the threat.”

BAE Systems is currently in the process of delivering two advanced M-Code GPS receivers. More are planned in 2022 and 2024.

