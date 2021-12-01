Wellington Heights Community Church plants permanent roots in the neighborhood

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Wellington Heights Community Church will soon have its first physical location. The church purchased the Paul Engle Center on 4th Avenue SE and16th Street, but they’ve already been making an impact even before having four walls.

Pastors Keeyon and Stephanie Carter told us they felt called to the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

”People would say don’t go here and often me and Stephanie we’ve said, we’re always going to go to the places that are marginalized. We’re always going to go to those places that people have kind of shoved aside,” Pastor Keeyon explained.

Currently meeting online, the church is in the process of renovating the Paul Engle Center. The plan is to turn the building into a church with doors open to people far beyond Sunday mornings.

”We want to have it continue to be a neighborhood hub not only for gathering but for resources and reconciliation and peace,” Pastor Stephanie said.

The same goes for the house across the street, which will be another place to bring people together. The church has been bringing the neighborhood together for more than a year as they’ve hosted peace walks and children have gathered to do crafts.

”I’ve watched them at work in the community just help different people,” Tashay Banks said.

Banks recently joined the church. She says pastors have been there for her after the recent death of her sister as she’s taken in all four of her sister’s children.

”I just wanted to be a part of whatever they are building, whatever foundation they’re a part of I stand on it also with them because I’ve seen them at work and I’ve seen them care for my sisters kids and myself,” Banks explained.

With a little more paint and some foundation work, soon permanent roots will get planted, with hopes to leave a lasting impact.

”We want to see God at work in Wellington Heights, we believe he’s already at work,” Pastor Keeton said.

