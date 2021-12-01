Warm start to December, close to record highs this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice start to December! Early morning showers are moving east very quickly, leaving us partly cloudy and warmer today. Highs will surge well into the 50s, with a few lower 60s also possible the farther west or south you go. This is within a few degrees of record highs for this date! Tomorrow, the temperatures look similar as well. As a cold front pushes through, temperatures will slowly fall later in the week, but will still be pretty decent for this time of year. This weekend, the next system is still set to bring us at least a chance of a rain shower on Sunday with another chance of rain or snow early next week. It does look colder by then with highs only in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Have a great day!

