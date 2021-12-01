Upper Iowa University introduces new tuition award for students

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new tuition award has been announced that will make college free for many students planning on attending Upper Iowa University(UIU).

The “Peacock Promise” is a tuition award that hopes to eliminate tuition for any student that is also eligible for the Iowa Tuition Grant. First-year and transfer students that are new to the Upper Iowa University campus, can turn the $6,800 Iowa Tuition Grant and turn it into a $32,589 tuition endowment with the “Peacock Promise” award.

“Upper Iowa University is well aware that many of our students and their families find it financially challenging to achieve a quality higher education,” said UIU President William R. Duffy II. “We remain committed to helping ensure no one is denied access to an affordable educational experience that will benefit their career and life. In doing so, we are extremely proud to introduce our ‘Peacock Promise.’”

In order to qualify for the “Peacock Promise”, students must file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). If the student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC) qualifies them for an Iowa Tuition Grant, tuition for the student will automatically change to zero dollars.

“UIU-associated financial aid, such as scholarships and grants, and any Pell Grant funds will be applied before Peacock Promise funds are awarded,” explained UIU Vice President Kathy Franken. “If, in subsequent years, the student’s EFC falls outside of the range to receive the Iowa Tuition Grant and he or she remains an Iowa resident, UIU will continue to cover the funds no longer covered by the Iowa Tuition or Pell grants.”

The financial assistance is provided in the form of a grant, not a loan, and does not have to be paid back. You can read more about the Peacock Promise award by visiting Upper Iowa University’s website.

