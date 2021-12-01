Show You Care
Suspect in Monticello explosion charged with arson

David Costello
David Costello
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 62-year-old David John Costello has been charged with Arson in the first degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th.

The Monticello Police Department said a man set off an explosion in his basement that night while police tried to talk to him. Jones County deputy James Rickels received minor burns from the flash explosion but has since gone back to work.

Costello is currently being held on a cash-only bond in the amount of $25,000.00

