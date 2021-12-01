Suspect in Monticello explosion charged with arson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 62-year-old David John Costello has been charged with Arson in the first degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th.

The Monticello Police Department said a man set off an explosion in his basement that night while police tried to talk to him. Jones County deputy James Rickels received minor burns from the flash explosion but has since gone back to work.

Costello is currently being held on a cash-only bond in the amount of $25,000.00

