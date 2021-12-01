Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls adjusting services due to COVID

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - With the COVID-19 positivity rate increasing in Black Hawk County, the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has announced that they will be adjusting their services immediately.

“Similar to many organizations, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has added COVID-19 protocols to its business practices.” Says Grace Fee, Social Ministries Director. “Today, the Black Hawk County Public Health announced our local positivity rate has increased to over 15 percent. It’s unfortunate, but due to this increase and to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus we have to, once again, adjust how we provide services.”

But the company promises that the adjustments will only change how they provide services and not their ability to do so.

The following are a list of the services that will change:

Noon Lunch Program: Meals will served to-go style through the west gym door from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Perishable Goods Pantry: Open now on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Youth Services: Participants must wear a mask in the youth center

Worship Services: Masks are required and social distancing is preferred for Sunday Worship. Sunday School is canceled.

All-Purpose/Rent & Utility Assistance: Anyone requesting assistance must complete an online application by visiting www.sawaterloo.org . Those require help completing the form are asked to call 319-235-9358. There will be no walk-in services.

Red Kettle Campaign: Practicing extreme caution through sanitation of kettles, stands, bells, and mandatory masks for bell ringers.

