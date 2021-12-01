Rob Green wins Cedar Falls Mayoral runoff race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mayor Rob Green defeated challenger David Sires in Tuesday’s runoff election.

In the initial November 2nd election, at-large City Councilman Dave Sires took 40% of the vote versus Green’s took 31%. But after neither candidate reached the automatic winner threshold of 50 percent plus 1, they were forced to runoff on November 30th.

Green earn 51 percent (3,534 votes) narrowly beating Sires 49% (3,437 votes).

