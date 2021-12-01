Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Raising Cane’s is coming to Coralville in 2022.

Raising Cane’s
Raising Cane’s
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Raising Cane’s location is coming to Coralville in 2022.

The Gazette reports the Nebraska-based fried chicken restaurant chain is constructing the new location at 2800 Commerce Drive between Wendy’s and Casey’s.

An official opening date has not been announced, but it’s expected to open within the first few months of next year.

There are already Raising Cane’s locations in Altoona, West Des Moines, Cedar Falls, and Davenport.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
A Sumner man imprisoned at the Winneshiek County Jail was charged with criminal mischief after...
Prisoner at Iowa jail facing new charges after ‘shank,’ damage to mattress found in cell
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Iowa City man arrested after assaulting two Univ. of Iowa College of Engineering staff members
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor

Latest News

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrate...
Iowa Hawkeyes victory over Nebraska sets viewership record for Big Ten Network
The City of Cedar Rapids named Bob Hammond its new Public Works Director.
Cedar Rapids names new Public Works Director
Voters in Cedar Falls re-elected incumbent Rob Green in last night's runoff election.
Rob Green wins Cedar Falls Mayoral runoff race
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics wants to educate men about their bodies and show...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics doctors aims to educate men about their health