Raising Cane’s is coming to Coralville in 2022.

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Raising Cane’s location is coming to Coralville in 2022.

The Gazette reports the Nebraska-based fried chicken restaurant chain is constructing the new location at 2800 Commerce Drive between Wendy’s and Casey’s.

An official opening date has not been announced, but it’s expected to open within the first few months of next year.

There are already Raising Cane’s locations in Altoona, West Des Moines, Cedar Falls, and Davenport.

