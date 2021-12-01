Poll: Young Americans ‘fearful’ about USA’s future

Show You Care
A new poll finds most young Americans are fearful about the country's future.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new poll finds young American adults are worried about the future of the country.

The Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School surveyed about 2,000 adults aged 18 to 29 at the end of October, beginning of November.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they were fearful about America’s future. That’s compared to 44 percent who were hopeful.

A majority of respondents also don’t believe America is a functioning democracy.

Fifty-two percent said it is in trouble or has failed altogether.

This is a shift from earlier this year, when most young adults said they were more hopeful.

And when it comes to President Biden’s agenda, young adults said he should prioritize the economy, brining the country together, and improving health care.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

