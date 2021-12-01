O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tiffany O’Donnell, leader of the group Iowa Women Lead Change and a former news anchor in Cedar Rapids, will now lead the city as its new mayor.

O’Donnell defeated challenger Amara Andrews, businesswoman and Advocates for Social Justice leader, finishing with 68% of the vote to Andrews’ 32% in unofficial results released by the Linn County Auditor’s Office on Tuesday.

The two candidates faced off in Tuesday’s runoff election after no candidate earned 50% of the vote in November. O’Donnell earned the most votes, while Andrews squeaked past incumbent mayor Brad Hart by 40 votes for second place, placing her in the runoff.

The overall race for Cedar Rapids mayor was particularly contentious, with pandemic response and derecho recovery some of the hotter campaign issues of the election cycle. O’Donnell promised voters greater leadership on those issues, saying that the city faced a crossroads after those twin emergencies.

O’Donnell will take office in January, replacing Hart.

