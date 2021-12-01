Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Erin Almelien of Washington, Iowa is just one of many parents who has benefited from UIHC’s midwifery services. She and her partner welcomed their first born, Anders, with the help of a midwife.

But soon after, their local hospital shut down.

“Like so many of the county hospitals, our hospital, between the two years we had our two children, had closed down,” said Almelien.

Soon, they were expecting their second child, Ellis.

UIHC’s midwifery services were eventually offered in Washington.

“I had all my check ups here in Washington even though we knew the birth would be there in Iowa City at the University,” she said.

Other rural areas also saw their regional hospitals close or limit services.

That’s why Dr. Lastascia Coleman, Certified Nurse Midwife with UIHC, spearheaded a new masters program in midwifery to extend services to those areas.

“We know that there has been significant hospital closures throughout the state which has left a lot of patients without convenient care options,” said Dr. Coleman.

There are no other programs in the state of Iowa that can provide nurse midwifery education at this level.

Dr. Coleman says she hopes this program will persuade nursing students at Iowa to stay in the state and help expecting parents all over.

“We intend to have a focus on providing care to those who have health disparities or those who live in rural areas,” she said.

Students can enroll in the program beginning in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

Latest News

New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
A swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020,...
Iowa stops tracking home county of COVID hospital patients
Several area nonprofits awarded money from Veridian Credit Union ahead of holidays
Several area nonprofits awarded money from Veridian Credit Union ahead of holidays
Daniel Kittle, Wartburg VP
Wartburg VP named president at Dakota Wesleyan University