Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marion offering cash prizes for displays in ‘Light the Night Holiday Lights’ tour

Christmas light display
Christmas light display(KFYR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion and Marion Parks and Recreation are encouraging participation in their holiday light display and they’re offering money to do it.

Residents are asked to get into the festive spirit by decorating their yards and homes for the holidays and to submit their addresses to the City so that others can enjoy them in the “Light the Night Holiday Lights” tour.

A jury will award a total of $500 in prizes to the winners in 4 categories, and a People’s Choice award will be selected by the community for their favorite display.

A map will be published and available on December 8th when the list of displays has been finalized. You can submit your address by Monday, December 6th at www.cityofmarion.org/holidaylights

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
A Sumner man imprisoned at the Winneshiek County Jail was charged with criminal mischief after...
Prisoner at Iowa jail facing new charges after ‘shank,’ damage to mattress found in cell
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Iowa City man arrested after assaulting two Univ. of Iowa College of Engineering staff members
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history

Latest News

With the open enrollment deadline for Medicare coming up on Dec. 7, Bobby Hansen with the BBB...
Better Business Bureau explains scams related to Medicare enrollment deadline
Ice carving will be one of the many things to see at this year's Beat the Bitter.
Beat the Bitter announces their 2022 schedule of events
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University introduces new tuition award for students
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast