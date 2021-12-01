Marion offering cash prizes for displays in ‘Light the Night Holiday Lights’ tour

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion and Marion Parks and Recreation are encouraging participation in their holiday light display and they’re offering money to do it.

Residents are asked to get into the festive spirit by decorating their yards and homes for the holidays and to submit their addresses to the City so that others can enjoy them in the “Light the Night Holiday Lights” tour.

A jury will award a total of $500 in prizes to the winners in 4 categories, and a People’s Choice award will be selected by the community for their favorite display.

A map will be published and available on December 8th when the list of displays has been finalized. You can submit your address by Monday, December 6th at www.cityofmarion.org/holidaylights

